Latest Arike Ogunbowale injury news has Dallas Wings fans hurting
The Dallas Wings announced late on Tuesday that four-time WNBA All-Star Arike Ogunbowale is suffering from tendinitis in her right knee, and she will be out for the next few weeks before she's re-evaluated.
This comes on the heels of the Wings announcing that center Li Yueru will be out for the rest of the season due to an ACL sprain, just another injury in a long list of them this season. With only nine game remaining in the season and the Wings basically out of playoff contention, there's a decent chance that Ogunbowale could be out for the rest of the season.
Ogunbowale has missed a few games here and there this season, including about a two-week stretch to start July. Although she wasn't as effective as she was before Paige Bueckers got to town, she's still had a solid season, averaging 15.5 PPG and 4.1 APG. The Dallas Wings struggled to properly integrate Bueckers and Ogunbowale together in the best way possible.
Another potential issue with this injury is that Ogunbowale is a free agent after the season and she could walk for nothing. Dallas decided not to trade her at this year's deadline with hopes of bringing her back this offseason, but that's no guarantee.
It's clear that the team wants to build around Paige Bueckers moving forward, as they should, but how does Ogunbowale feel about that? She's been in Dallas for seven seasons, only making it out of the first round of the playoffs and having a winning record in one of them. In her seven years, the Wings have been 90-149. I don't think anyone would blame her if she looked for greener pastures.
WNBA Fans React to Ogunbowale's Injury
"Injuries suck." -@greggorox
"this season has been hell" -@loadingsyd
"Oof Arike has been the definition of available throughout her career hopefully just needs some good rest and rehab to get right" -@evansworth5
"wings really can’t catch a break omg" -@hspinksatellite
"so i’m guessing she’s out for the year" -@SnackPr0tein
"ENOUGH INJURIES heal up arike" -@kanejenthusiast
"Seasons over pretty much just let her rest for the rest of it at this point" -@__mrswrigs
"what a rough season for the Wings" -@zukonis
"this team is cursed istg" -@skarekkrow
"she’s so very missed" -@lilipadkidah
