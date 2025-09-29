Paige Bueckers reveals what makes Dallas Wings franchise special
Dallas Wings star guard Paige Bueckers knows it.
Despite a 10-win rookie season, the ex-UConn Huskies star is already fitting right in. Speaking to Dallas Hoops Journal, Bueckers says she couldn't be happier to have the support of her teammates, coaches, and fans around her through challenging times.
"Just starting off not really knowing anybody, then building a community of friends and family—people who I might not call family, but who I hang out with every single day, go to war with, go to work with,” Bueckers said.
It's more than just basketball for Bueckers, who has begun to make Texas feel like home after time in Connecticut and Minnesota previously.
"Every single team, I want to get out and support and just be one here.,: Bueckers said. "This is home base, and I love it here."
Bueckers' WNBA Rookie of the Year Honors should give the city a glimmer of hope as it enters next year. After the Dallas Cowboys lost Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Mavericks had to start over by drafting Duke's Cooper Flagg, it's clear the city is doing all it can to reinvigorate the beloved sports franchises, with the Wings as the next team up.
For Bueckers, it means much more than just her basketball career. It's her reputation.
“It just provides a way for you to connect with the community and connect with the people that support you throughout the entire season,” Bueckers said of supporting the city. “I want to do that for the entirety of how long I’m here—just be one with the people and embrace being in Dallas.”
Bueckers wants more. She wants to win. Even if it takes time, she's in for the long haul.
"Process over results," Bueckers wrote. "Unconditional joy and gratitude, so much to be thankful for. Love my squad, they all deserve Teammates of the Year in my book, nothing is possible without them🤞🏼Now let’s keep on keeping on. Go wings!"
Bueckers has made it a priority to be herself regardless of circumstances, making her an obvious fan favorite no matter if a win or loss comes her way.
Even though Dallas has much to figure out this offseason, it can feel good that it's main superstar in Bueckers doesn't plan to depart anytime soon.
And that's all Wings fans can ask for, as before long, a fresh start and Bueckers' next chapter will soon be written.
