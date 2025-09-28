Who are the impending free agents for the Dallas Wings?
The Dallas Wings have a big offseason ahead of them as they focus on the Paige Bueckers era. The star was just named the Rookie of the Year after a historic season, and it's clear that she's the primary building block moving forward.
Dallas has a whopping 10 players set to hit free agency this offseason, although some of them are due to late-season hardship signings resulting from the vast number of injuries the Wings suffered this season. Here's a look at the 10 free agents for the Wings.
Unrestricted Free Agents
Arike Ogunbowale
Ogunbowale is easily the biggest name on the list. The four-time All-Star and three-time All-WNBA selection has spent seven seasons in Dallas, but had arguably her worst season this year. She averaged a career-low in points and three-point shooting, 15.5 PPG with 30.4% shooting from deep. It's the first time in her career that she hasn't garnered an MVP vote, which gives the Wings a massive decision.
Can they find a way to make it work with Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers, or will it be best to move on?
Myisha Hines-Allen
Hines-Allen signed a one-year deal with the team before this season and appeared in 40 games, averaging 7.6 PPG and 6.0 RPG. She was one of the more frustrating players to watch all season for the Wings, and her poor three-point shooting makes it unlikely that she returns.
Tyasha Harris
Harris came to Dallas as part of the massive multi-team deal that brought in DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith, two players that the Wings would trade just a few months later.
Unfortunately for Harris, she hurt her knee early in the season and only ended up playing five games this season, averaging 4.6 PPG and 2.6 APG.
Exclusive Rights Free Agents
Li Yueru
The Wings traded for Yueru early in the season from the Seattle Storm, giving up two picks for her. She was solid, averaging 7.4 PPG and 5.8 RPG before going down with a knee injury, but the Wings could afford to upgrade here. It wouldn't be surprising if they brought her back for depth, though.
Luisa Geiselsoder
Geiselsoder missed the final few games with a shoulder injury, but she finally had a chance in the WNBA. She was drafted by the Wings in 2021, but she didn't make her WNBA debut until this season. In 28 games, she averaged 6.9 PPG and 4.8 RPG. Again, the Wings could afford to upgrade down low, but she may return as depth.
Haley Jones
Jones signed a hardship contract early in the season, but she turned in a solid season once she was fully brought on board. In 24 games, she averaged 8.1 PPG, 3.8 RPG, and 2.5 APG. She was a solid secondary playmaker, and it wouldn't be surprising if they brought her back.
Grace Berger
Berger was another hardship signing earlier in the season, but it would be surprising if she returned. She averaged just 3.6 PPG, 3.4 RPG, and 3.2 APG in 18 games. Her versatility makes her intriguing, but she didn't make enough of an impact on the team.
Amy Okonkwo
Okonkwo was a late signing, only playing in 8 games for the Wings. However, she made quite the impression in those 8 games, averaging 11.0 PPG and 3.8 RPG. She has three-point versatility, and at her size, that may make her worth bringing back.
Ajae Petty
Petty only appeared in two games and didn't score a point. She only recorded a foul and a rebound in her six minutes of play.
Christyn Williams
The former UConn teammate of Bueckers only appeared in four games, averaging 4.3 PPG and 1.0 RPG. They'd probably like to fill out the bench with more proven options.
