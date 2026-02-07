Paige Bueckers Speaks Out Against ICE After Protests in Home State of Minnesota
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers recognizes that her platform is powerful. To some, she is just a star women's basketball player taking over the WNBA scene with a chance to exceed expectations this coming season under the direction of new coach Jose Fernandez.
Despite not having any affiliation with Minnesota teams since her high school career, her roots remain deep. Amid recent events that have taken place at home, Bueckers gave an expansive response to the situation.
Paige Bueckers Opens Up About ICE Protests in Minnesota
"It's unfortunate," Bueckers told reporters via USA TODAY. "Honestly, I've grown up seeing, and been a part of, peaceful protests, marches and the community coming together because of tragic events. Innocent lives are being taken, innocent families are being broken apart. People are afraid to send their children to school; people are afraid to go to work and provide for their family; people are afraid to go to the grocery store."
All of these essential day-to-day activities Bueckers mentioned "hit a little bit home" given she remains close to the community she grew up in. As for what's next, Bueckers eloquently urged anyone listening to stay grounded, keep family and loved ones close and band together for the same common practices: peace and unity.
Bueckers praised the state for its response to ICE, citing it is "what Minnesota is all about."
But, one thing is a non-negotiable, Bueckers said.
"What's going on is not OK," Bueckers added. "We hope and pray there's a change in direction from where this is heading."
It is unclear whether Bueckers will continue to voice her concerns. However, given the influx of social media support across 'X' and other platforms in praise of her messaging, it's safe to assume she'll continue to share updates.
Bueckers continues her Unrivaled season with Breeze BC, having already made her presence known as one of the league's best players ahead of her sophomore WNBA season. Bueckers' team plays Phantom Friday, with tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on truTV.