Physical moment between Paige Bueckers, Kelsey Plum goes viral in Wings-Sparks
The Dallas Wings lost their 10th straight game on Sunday evening, falling 91-77 to the Los Angeles Sparks. Paige Bueckers had a great game, as usual, finishing with 18 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds, but it wasn't enough for the Wings to overcome six Sparks players scoring in double figures, led by Julie Allemand with 21.
During the game, Paige Bueckers ran into Sparks Kelsey Plum, sending her to the ground, a moment that went viral on Twitter/X.
Kelsey Plum ended the game with 12 points and 2 assists, far from the production that Bueckers put up, but Plum did spend some time guarding Bueckers. A lot of fans got pleasure out of seeing Plum get sent to the ground, as a lot of people find Plum cringey.
After the last time these two played, a game in which Bueckers lit up the scoreboard for 44 points, but Plum hit the game-winner, Plum gave a NSFW answer on what the team needs to do better moving forward, which resolved around playing better defense. That answer didn't exactly resonate with the fans.
With the win, the Sparks are now 1.5 games back of the Seattle Storm for the final playoff spot. It's unlikely, but not impossible that they can surpass them for the final spot. Meanwhile, the Dallas Wings have been eliminated for a few weeks and have been locked into the best odds for the first pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.
With One Game Remaining, What Can Be Accomplished for the Dallas Wings?
As mentioned above, nothing can be changed for the Wings in the final game in terms of a postseason or lottery odds, so what is there to play for?
Paige Bueckers needs one more assist to pass Arike Ogunbowale for third for the most assists in a season in Wings history. Skylar Diggins holds the top two spots with 199 and 198 assists, while Bueckers is at 180.
Buckers is also likely locked into the 6th highest scoring season in franchise history, as she has 650, and Diggins is in 5th with 683. It's not impossible, but the fact she's this high on lists as a rookie is extremely impressive.
