Possible first pick reacts to Dallas Wings winning 2026 WNBA Draft Lottery
The Dallas Wings are the owners of the first overall pick for the second year in a row after winning the draft lottery on Sunday evening. Last year's first overall pick landed them Paige Bueckers, but there isn't a surefire prospect to take first overall this year.
UCLA's Lauren Betts, Spain's Awa Fam, UConn's Azzi Fudd, and TCU's Olivia Miles seem to be the popular names in contention for the first pick, but the Wings could also trade the pick. They have a lot of options at their disposal because of already having a superstar like Paige Bueckers.
One of those prospects, Lauren Betts, was asked about the Wings winning the first overall pick, and she didn't exactly seem thrilled about it.
"That’s amazing. It’s so cool,” Betts said while kind of laughing to herself. “I don’t have a lot to say about that right now, but that is really amazing, and I’m excited to see what the future holds, but loving being a Bruin as of right now.”
Betts was a First-Team All-American at UCLA last year, but she's off to a slower start this year, averaging 15.2 PPG, 7.5 RPG, and 2.2 BPG. That's a slight step down from the 20.2 PPG, 9.5 RPG, and 2.9 BPG (which led the country) she averaged last year. But she's still a massive human being at 6'7", and the Wings desperately need to improve their defense.
Both of the Wings' centers from last year, Luisa Geiselsoder and Li Yueru, are set to be free agents, and they need to be improved upon anyway. But Betts may not be the best fit for the Wings.
Who Should the Dallas Wings End Up Taking?
A strong argument can be made for anyone between Betts, Awa Fam, and Azzi Fudd. Betts and Fam would help solve the hole at center, but they both do different things. Betts is the more towering presence and better at anchoring a defense, but the taller bigs have generally struggled in the WNBA. Fam is the smoother athlete and offers a higher upside on offense.
Meanwhile, Fudd already has the chemistry with Paige Bueckers and is an elite three-point shooter, another area the Wings desperately need to upgrade. They had the second-worst three-point percentage as a team this year, and they were close to being the worst.
A lot will depend on what happens in free agency. The Wings will have a lot of cap space this offseason no matter what happens with the CBA negotiations.
