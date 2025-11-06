Dallas Wings On SI

Ranking 10 Dallas Wings wins this season; which comes No. 1?

The Dallas Wings only won 10 games this season. Which one was the best of the best?

Jeremy Brener

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers celebrates after the game against the Phoenix Mercury at College Park Center.
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers celebrates after the game against the Phoenix Mercury at College Park Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Dallas Wings won only 10 games this season, but each of them have significant value in a long, rebuilding year.

Here's a look at all 10 wins from the season, ranked from No. 10 to 1.

Wings beat Valkyries in first-ever meeting

The Wings grabbed an 80-71 victory against the expansion Golden State Valkyries on June 17. Paige Bueckers led the team in scoring with 20 points.

Wings defense propels them over Dream

The Wings held the Atlanta Dream to a season-low 55 points to pull out a win on June 24. Arike Ogunbowale led the team with 21 points.

Wings get win without Bueckers vs. Mystics

The Wings didn't have Bueckers against the Washington Mystics on June 28, but a balanced offensive effort helped them pull out a win. Aziaha James led the team in scoring with 15 points.

Wings rout Sun for first win of season

After starting the season 0-4, the Wings erupted for a season-high 109 points to beat the Connecticut Sun. Five players scored in double figures, including Bueckers with 21.

Aziaha James drops 28 to beat Mercury

Rookie guard Aziaha James often conceded attention to Bueckers, but she captured the spotlight with 28 points to beat the Phoenix Mercury on July 3.

Dallas Wings guard Aziaha James moves to the basket past Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani
Dallas Wings guard Aziaha James moves to the basket past Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Wings win close in Connecticut

The Wings narrowly escaped with a three-point win against the Sun on June 20. It was the third win of the season at the time and the second for Dallas in Connecticut.

Wings hold on to upset Fever on the road

After falling short in three meetings against them earlier in the season, the Wings pulled through with an 81-80 victory on Aug. 12. Maddy Siegrist led the way with 22 points.

Wings snap losing streak, end season on high vs. Mercury

After losing 10 straight games, the Wings found a way to send their fans home happy on the season's final day.

Wings score big upset vs. Storm after All-Star Break

In the first game after the All-Star break, the Wings came out swinging with a big 24-point victory against the Storm on the road.

Wings stun defending champion Liberty

The Wings were big underdogs against the Liberty in their first meeting on July 28, especially after they came off a loss to the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces the night before. The Wings put that behind them as they stunned the Liberty to win 92-82 at home.

