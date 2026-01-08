Dallas Wings On SI

The clock is ticking for Dallas Wings, WNBA to reach new CBA agreement

The deadline for the league is rapidly approaching in negotiations.

The Dallas Wings, in the rest of the league, are getting closer to the Jan. 9 deadline for collective bargaining agreement negotiations.

If no agreement comes by the deadline, the players will go on strike, which could lead to a compromised or canceled 2026 WNBA campaign. Last month, Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale spoke about what a lockout could mean for the league moving forward.

"We're looking for a good deal to get done, but I think we're also prepared for whatever it takes for that to happen, while also understanding that we want a 2026 season," Ogwumike told ESPN reporter Alexa Philippou. "We want to make sure that that season is the way that it can be best for us to put the product on the court and for that product to be valued.

"This means we could possibly strike if we need to, but it doesn't mean that we want that to happen, but we have it in our arsenal in order for us to get exactly what we need, which is a fair deal that represents our value in a very meaningful way."

Arike Ogunbowale in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the New York Liberty
Arike Ogunbowale in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the New York Liberty. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Ogunbowale wants good deal to happen soon

Even though a deal hasn't come into fruition quite yet, Ogunbowale hopes a deal can be agreed to before the deadline.

"I'm hopeful," Ogwumike said via Philippou. "I want to play, and I know that I'm going to get a good deal done on behalf of these players, along with the amazing leadership of this executive committee. So I'm looking forward to seeing how conversations can be more collaborative."

The two sides still seem far apart, but perhaps some progress can take place soon with the deadline fast approaching. Both sides are clear in what they want, but very little compromise has been shown. Without it, there is a good chance the two sides will experience a work stoppage.

