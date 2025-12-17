Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers drops honest truth about WNBA non-transparency
Dallas Wings star guard Paige Bueckers is tired of the WNBA's shortcomings, so much so that she was recently open about her true feelings regarding the CBA, star power, and her peers coming together to fight for the same common goal: unity.
Bueckers opened up to reporters during Unrivaled Media Day about what that word truly meant and how she uses it to bring her teammates to the center of what's happening, encouraging the WNBA to do the same.
"I think unity is the best way to display strength," Bueckers said. "So for us all to be together, all be on the same page, ask each other questions, get to understand what we're standing for and the people before us who have paved the way, and what we want the next generation to have ... to have those conversations [is important]."
Paige Bueckers Opens Up About CBA, WNBA
What's more important is the players being on the same page as the league, which Bueckers later admitted is between a rock and a hard place.
"But it's deeper than that, Bueckers added. "So for a lot of very strong women to be in one area and display that unity, it's really important and it's very unique in the sense that that doesn't happen often. So we want to take full advantage of that."
There is only so much the teams can do to wrestle away those concerns, though, so Bueckers suggests the more the players can communicate their feelings the better off they will be.
Paige Bueckers Reveals How WNBA Players Can Use Their Platforms Responsibly
“We can do things off the court," Bueckers told The Dallas Morning News. "We can bring more visibility and eyes. [We’re in] the national media, on commercials [and] do large sponsorship deals with brands like Nike and Gatorade and stuff that has national, and even global, visibility. We’re more than just WNBA players, and I think we want to get compensated as such."
It seems unclear when things will begin to subside for basketball to become the main focus.
For now, it looks like WNBA players are fighting for more than just visibility on the court. They're fighting for something bigger. They're fighting for something greater than themselves, and ultimately, Bueckers being a catalyst for the league, her teammates, and her opponents only goes to show how much of a leadership role she wants not only to maintain but also to represent herself in the best way possible on and off the court.
For now, we shall see if her voice will finally be heard.
