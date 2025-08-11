Trade with Dallas Wings paying off for Minnesota Lynx
The Dallas Wings traded DiJonai Carrington to the WNBA-best Minnesota Lynx and the team may end up wishing they hadn't.
Since being traded to the Lynx, Carrington has scored in double figures in each game as Minnesota has gone 3-0. The Athletic insider Sabreena Merchant emphasized Carrington's impact in Minnesota's lineup.
"The underrated impact for the Lynx has come on the offensive end. Minnesota doesn’t really have a guard who puts pressure on the basket; Courtney Williams likes to get to the midrange, and Kayla McBride does her damage from long distance. Carrington applies rim pressure with her drives and her offensive rebounding," Merchant wrote.
"... Carrington is an ideal trade-deadline acquisition because she doesn’t take away from what the Lynx already do well. She generally waits for her opportunities in transition or off ball and amplifies the defense. Minnesota’s flow hasn’t changed with Carrington on the floor, and it shouldn’t, considering how strong the team already was before her arrival."
Carrington making impact for Lynx
The Wings hope Diamond Miller, who came to Dallas in return for Carrington, can help replace the impact she had. However, she's played in just 20 minutes across three games for the Wings as she gets her feet wet with the team.
The deal's impact is far from over, but if the Lynx go on to win a championship this season, they will be viewed as the clear winners of the trade.
It's possible that Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, could bounce back with Dallas. However, she is going to need to start cracking the rotation and doing the most with her minutes when she gets the opportunity.
The Wings are back in action tomorrow night as they take on the Indiana Fever. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on ESPN or streamed on the ESPN+ app.
