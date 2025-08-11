WNBA star Paige Bueckers sends Wings warning after fifth-straight loss
Although Paige Bueckers' now-viral four-point play had the WNBA community buzzing Sunday, the moment wasn't enough for the Dallas Wings to overcome the Washington Mystics at College Park Center with a 91-78 loss.
The Sunday matinee marked the team's fifth-straight defeat dating to July 28. Without a win this month has left the team with several unanswered questions, something Bueckers tried to get to the root of the problem about during the Wings' post-game media availability.
There was little say, but Bueckers expressed discontent with her team's inner motivation not translating into action when the games matter most. Bueckers led all Wings scorers with 17 points in the loss in her return to the lineup.
Paige Bueckers Draws Line in Sand Regarding Wings' Struggles
“We’ve talked about it enough," Bueckers said. "I think we need to put action behind our words.”
Even though Dallas sits alone as the worst team in the Western Conference at 8-24, the team remains confident that coach Chris Koclanes is the right person to steer the ship forward. More specifically, forward Myisha Hines-Allen attempted to dismiss the criticism before the loss unfolded.
"We’re all behind Chris," Hines-Allen said. "It’s his first year and I think that gets tossed around."
Koclanes said himself that things need to change, but the overnight fix is the furthest from an easy task.
"Stepping into this leadership role, [I'm] being challenged to step outside of character at times and when to hold people accountable in different ways and when to discipline in different ways, so I'm learning," Koclanes said after the loss.
Koclanes says alongside his players, he, too, trusts the process about what the Dallas Wings are trying to build.
"You need to take a step back at times and understand what this organization decided to do in a lot of its moves, including this move right here," Koclanes said, referencing himself.
Regardless of how it's drawn up, the Wings are in rebuild mode. Koclanes said he wants his players to adhere to his trust and ultimately continue to take lumps as long as there is steady improvement, whether individually or in the win-loss column.
"But if you can take a step back and think, 'Are they learning and are they getting better?' Koclanes asked. "And it might not look like it on the floor, but are the seeds being planted behind the scenes in the locker room for something that will ultimately lead to a positive culture?"
Dallas will have a chance to take a small step forward, as it attempts to spring a road upset Tuesday night against the Indiana Fever. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
