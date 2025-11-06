Where does Dallas Wings' Jose Fernandez rank among new WNBA head coaches?
The Dallas Wings are one of four teams to hire a new coach this offseason, joining the expansion Toronto Tempo, Portland Fire and Seattle Storm.
The New York Liberty are also looking for a new head coach, but they have yet to fill their vacancy. Here's a ranking of the four new head coaches based on their experience and how they will fit with the team.
4. Alex Sarama, Portland Fire
"Sarama, who was born in England, has a fascinating résumé. He's worked with Paris Basketball and the London Lions -- where he briefly overlapped with Fire general manager Vanja Černivec -- as well as the Rip City Remix, the Portland Trail Blazers' G League affiliate, and the Cleveland Cavaliers," CBS Sports contributor Jack Maloney wrote.
Sarama is a first-time head coach with the Fire, who are coming back as an expansion franchise after more than two decades from when they folded from the league.
3. Sonia Raman, Seattle Storm
"Prior to her lone season as an assistant with the Liberty this year, Raman served as an assistant with the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies from 2020 to 2024. Before making the jump to the professional ranks, she was the head coach of MIT women's basketball team for 12 years between 2008 and 2020," Maloney wrote.
Raman has coached in college and the pros, including one year with the Liberty. Her tenure at MIT is her lone head coaching experience.
2. Jose Fernandez, Dallas Wings
"USF coach Jose Fernandez is making the leap from the college ranks to the WNBA after 25 years coaching the Bulls. After leading South Florida to 10 NCAA Tournaments, including in eight of the last 11 seasons, he'll take over the Wings and Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers, coming off a 10-34 record in 2025," Maloney wrote.
Fernandez has a ton of head coaching experience at South Florida, but this marks his first season in the WNBA as the leader of the Wings.
1. Sandy Brondello, Toronto Tempo
"Brondello is one of the best coaches in league history. She's compiled a 269-181 lifetime record, is sixth on the all-time wins list and has won championships with two different franchises (Phoenix Mercury in 2014, Liberty in 2024). Brondello is highly regarded by her players and staff everywhere she goes, and will help set a winning culture in Toronto as the franchise begins its WNBA journey," Maloney wrote.
Brondello was considered for the Wings job, but she ultimately chose to go in a different direction with the Tempo, who will play their first WNBA season in 2026.
