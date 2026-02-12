Paige Bueckers Dominates 1-on-1 Opener, Will Face Dallas Wings Teammate Next
The Unrivaled has tipped off their annual 1-on-1 Tournament. To no one's surprise, Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers dominated her opening round matchup, which came against her Breeze BC teammate, Kate Martin.
In a game to 11, Bueckers got out to an 8-0 lead in the first 48 seconds, and would go on to win 12-5. It seemed like she would end the game quickly, but there were two minutes between Bueckers' 10th points and her 12th. She held Martin scoreless that entire time, which is a big reason why this never got any closer.
Bueckers took Kate Martin to school a couple of times, including a nifty up-and-under that gave her 8 points. Overall, Bueckers ended the game 6/10 from the floor, while Martin was just 2/7.
The 1-on-1 Tournament features a 7-second shot clock, which forces players to go quick but also allows enough time to go to work, which is exactly what Bueckers did in this game. This is a format that fits her perfectly, as she's one of the hardest players to guard in women's basketball. Having no help defense for her opponent, while also taking away any option for Bueckers to pass, is going to make her tough to beat.
Paige Bueckers' Next Opponent is a Familiar One
Up next for Paige Bueckers is her Dallas Wings teammates in 2025: Arike Ogunbowale. And as much as Bueckers dominated her opponent, Ogunbowale's was an absolute beatdown. She beat Brittney Sykes 11-2 as Ogunbowale was nearly a perfect 5/6 from the floor. She has a lot of variance as a scorer, as seen by her 2025 season with the Wings and her effort in Unrivaled this year.
But Ogunbowale had a huge game her last time out for Mist BC, putting up 29 points in a massive win over Rose on February 9th. She wasn't exactly the most efficient, but 29 points are 29 points. She had a strong stretch at the end of January, averaging 18.5 PPG over four games, which is a big reason why Mist is 7-4 on the season.
The matchup between the two Dallas Wings stars will be on Friday, February 13th. The time is to be determined.
