Why it's extremely important for Dallas Wings, WNBA to get new CBA agreement
The Dallas Wings and the rest of the WNBA are hoping for a new collective bargaining agreement very soon.
The league is in dire need of playing the 2026 season to continue the growth they have had over the past several years. Fansided contributor Liz Girvan emphasized the need of why the league has to run its 2026 campaign.
"A labor stoppage has the potential to inflict major losses and erase years of momentum in just a handful of months. As referenced in a previous article, the 1994-95 MLB strike led to a 20 percent drop in attendance in the following season," Girvan wrote.
"Management lost $580 million dollars and players $230 million. Such losses would be detrimental to the WNBA. A 20 percent drop in attendance would drastically dampen league revenues, discourage long-term broadcast and sponsorship deals, and slow fan re-engagement during a critical period of sustained growth.
"If both the WNBA and WNBPA recognize the outsized risk a work stoppage can have on the long term success of the league, they also recognize that a relatively longer offseason - around seven months compared to the men's five - means negotiations can drag out without serious consequences, arguably until April/May when the draft and season start are scheduled."
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers' recent Unrivaled performances show how much Dallas Wings need her
CBA negotiations continue for WNBA
The league did not come to an agreement by their Jan. 9 self-imposed deadline, but there is no current labor stoppage at the moment. Negotiations are still ongoing for the two sides, and there is hope that a deal can get done within the next couple of weeks.
As soon as a deal is consummated, the expansion draft can take place for the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo, which will involve the other 13 teams in the league, including the Wings.
Dallas will then be on the clock with the number one overall pick in the WNBA draft, which is scheduled to take place in April after the college basketball season comes to an end.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers could be on the best team in Unrivaled League
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.