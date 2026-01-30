Why Paige Bueckers Could Be Better Than Caitlin Clark Next Season
Paige Bueckers is going into her second season with the Dallas Wings, which will start off with a bang right from the first game against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.
The two phenoms will always be linked as a rivalry during their careers as the two jockey for positioning against the other. While Clark may be viewed as a stronger player because her team is in a better place to win, things could change in 2026. There are few reasons to believe why Bueckers could be better than Clark in the upcoming season.
Bueckers Could Jump Clark This Season
The main reason behind a potential second-year loop from Bueckers' is the fact that she is currently playing in Unrivaled while Clark is not. She is expected to serve as commentator for NBC's NBA coverage.
Bueckers spoke recently about how her participation in Unrivaled is making her more prepared for the WNBA season.
“We all know that the [WNBA] is physical, but Unrivaled I feel is even more physical than that. And then not being able to have help side, you're basically on an island. So at points, you're gonna have to be okay with getting cooked," Bueckers said h/t Clutch Points.
Bueckers came into her rookie year fresh off of a national championship with the Yukon Huskies while Clark was recovering from playing a full year's worth of basketball. Bueckers got that opportunity to rest for a few months before Unrivaled, but she will be a little bit sharper than Clark going into the season.
Clark dealt with a groin injury last season that held her out for most of the year, so not only is she having to withstand her break, but also this ailment.
Clark still has a very high ceiling, and she will be a great player as will Bueckers. As long as the two are in the league, they will be compared to one another, and whoever wins more will be viewed as the better player.
