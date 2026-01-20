Paige Bueckers shines with 37 points as Breeze get back in Unrivaled's win column
The Unrivaled League was back in action on Monday night, which means we got another look at Paige Bueckers and Breeze BC. She went against some of her Dallas Wings teammates, as Breeze matched up with Mist BC on Monday night, making it a busy night in the Miami area. The College Football Nationship Game was at the same time in the same city (sort of), but that didn't stop Bueckers from putting on a SHOW.
Bueckers ended up pouring in 37 points on a hyper-efficient 14/19 shooting, including 5/8 from three and 2/2 from the free-throw line, which will lock her into winning the $50k free-throw challenge that Unrivaled was offering. She also added 8 rebounds and 5 assists, giving her the best all-around performance of her season so far. It's also one of the higher-scoring performances in Unrivaled history.
READ MORE: Wings top prospect Lauren Betts continues to shine in senior collegiate season
The Breeze went on to win 83-64 in large part because of Bueckers' performance, but she wasn't the only one with a big game. Dominque Malonga controlled the interior with 16 points, 15 rebounds, and 3 blocks as she shot 5/12 from the floor, and Cam Brink was just as good off the bench with 18 points and 6 rebounds on 6/12 shooting. Rickea Jackson struggled to shoot from the floor, but still ended up with 10 points.
Mist had two players with 20 points, as Breanna Stewart finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds, but she wasn't very efficient, shooting 8/22 from the floor. The same goes for Allisha Gray; while she had 20 points, she shot just 7/24.
Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale was productive off the bench with 12 points, but even she wasn't the most efficient, shooting just 5/15. The other three players, who include current Wing Li Yueru and former Wing Veronica Burton, combined for just 6 points on 2/8 shooting. Yueru only came down with one rebound, but she only played about three minutes.
It will be five days before Paige Bueckers plays again, as the Breeze won't play until Saturday evening against the Lunar Owls at 7:30 p.m. EST.
READ MORE: Analyst makes bold Paige Bueckers prediction that should please Dallas Wings fans
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.