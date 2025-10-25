WNBA fans react to Dallas Wings hiring Jose Fernandez
The Dallas Wings are expected to hire former University of South Florida coach Jose Fernandez to be the next head coach in Dallas. They could use some stability after not having a coach last longer than two seasons in Dallas since 2018, and only finishing above .500 once.
They had Chris Koclanes as the head coach last season, his first ever as a head coach at any level, and it predictably did not go well, finishing with a league-worst 10-34 record. He'd been with general manager Curt Miller at previous stops, so there was some familiarity there, but it was an experiment that did not go well. Any time a team has Paige Bueckers and a four-time All-Star in Arike Ogunbowale, but can only win ten games is an issue.
The Wings hope Fernandez can help with that. Paige Bueckers' college coach, Geno Auriemma, is great friends with Fernandez, which will likely only help with the familiarity there. It's a unique hire, especially considering that Fernandez is coming from the college ranks, but the front office really prioritized someone with head coaching experience, so getting someone who has been a head coach since 2000 with a lot of success is exactly what they needed.
It was even believed that Fernandez was a finalist for the job last year before they went with Koclanes, so hopefully, this can right some wrongs.
WNBA Fans React to Fernandez Hiring
Women's basketball fans, both college and WNBA, reacted to the hiring, taking to X to make their opinions known. Most were surprised, but people seem to agree that he's a good coach.
"If you don’t think Jose Fernandez is a good hire, you simply do not watch or know enough about women’s basketball." - @BlakeDuDonis
"here’s the lowdown on Jose Fernandez after talking to friends who are familiar w/ his game:
-tailors offense to his players but big on structure
-defensively mixes up coverages + man/zone
-legendary international recruiter, dialed into overseas hoops
-great at getting buy-in" -@SnackPr0tein
"Wings fans don’t know yet but he’ll change their lives watch" - @ANTONIOEESPARZA
"Would be a good hire. Has been an excellent college coach." -@wolfsburgfl
"He coached Courtney Williams. Hrs an excellent coach. Has experience. Knows the game at all levels including USA basketball coaching. He has coached against Paige her entire college career and knows her. It’s a great fit." -@katiekmurphy33
"Excellent hire. He’s a fantastic coach. And he’s already familiar with how Paige likes to play.
Would have been the coach last year but for Curt’s act of nepotism in giving the job to his extremely inexperienced protege." -@kamalayesshecan
"An actual adult in the room unlike Mr. Man bum." - @kenta_thuesen
"Jose Fernandez’s zone offense in Dallas?
Yeah, I definitely see the appeal…" -@CP3_777
