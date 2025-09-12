Wings phenom Paige Bueckers starting to rack up WNBA awards
The Dallas Wings ended their season on Thursday night with a 97-76 win over the Phoenix Mercury, the team's first victory in nearly a month. Dallas finished 10-34, just a slightly better winning percentage than a year ago (.227 this season to .225 last season) despite Paige Bueckers already being one of the best players in the world.
Now that the season is over, those awards should start rolling in, and the first ones came through on Friday with the Associated Press naming Bueckers the Rookie of the Year, a Second Team All-WNBA selection, and a unanimous All-Rookie Team selection.
The First Team was composed of A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, Alyssa Thomas, Allisha Gray, and Kelsey Mitchell. On the Second Team with Bueckers was Sabrina Ionescu, Nneka Ogwumike, Kelsey Plum, and Jackie Young.
“I am very grateful for everyone who voted and saw me fit for Rookie of the Year,” Bueckers said to AP. “I have always felt like individual awards are a way to acknowledge the team around you and that is exactly what this award means to me. My teammates, coaches, support staff and everyone from top to bottom in the entire Dallas Wings organization played a huge part in this.”
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers reveals memorable moments from Wings' lackluster season
Paige Bueckers' Case For First Team All-WNBA
Bueckers had an outstanding rookie season, one of the best in WNBA history, averaging 19.2 PPG, 5.4 APG, 3.9 RPG, and 1.6 SPG. She closed it off with 24 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 blocks against the Mercury on Thursday, and it was clear that she was one of the best players in the WNBA.
With All-WNBA team voting, though, a lot of voters like to take team success into account. The six players ahead of Bueckers in the voting are all in the playoffs, and definitely on the worst team in the WNBA.
For Bueckers to still land this high on Second Team is a nod to the incredible season she had, and as the Wings become a better team around her, she should be locks for the First Team moving forward. And there's still a chance she's on the official First Team, as this is just one publication.
READ MORE: Dallas Wings finish season off with win vs. Phoenix Mercury
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.