Wings phenom Paige Bueckers starting to rack up WNBA awards

Let the hardware begin to roll in 👏



Paige Bueckers was voted Associated Press (AP) Rookie of the Year, AP All-WNBA Second Team selection and unanimous choice to the AP All-Rookie Team.



𝙬𝙝𝙮 𝙨𝙡𝙤𝙬 𝙙𝙤𝙬𝙣? pic.twitter.com/1uDM6Qtor1