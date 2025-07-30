WNBA writer calls for Wings to trade 4x All-Star to Sky, team up with Angel Reese
This season hasn't gone the way the Dallas Wings hoped when they landed the first overall pick, letting them select Paige Bueckers. She's been as good as advertised, but the on-court fit with four-time All-Star Arike Ogunbowale has been a little murky at times.
The two stars are coming off their best game together against the New York Liberty, each scoring 20 points, with Ogunbowale tying the franchise record for assists in a game with 14 in a dominant win. But people can't help but wonder if the franchise would best be served by trading Ogunbowale to find a better fit for Bueckers.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers has Luka Doncic's major shoes to fill for Dallas Wings
Edwin Garcia of Swish Appeal proposes trading Ogunbowale to the Chicago Sky for Ariel Atkins and draft capital.
"While the pairing of Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers is exciting on paper, it hasn’t materialized into success for Dallas. With Ogunbowale being an unrestricted free agent after this season, this is the last chance the Wings have of getting value from her before she potentially walks away for nothing in the offseason.
"The Sky have also been a disappointing team all season and lack a star backcourt player. Ogunbowale’s 16.1 points per game could help fix Chicago’s offensive woes.
"For Dallas to agree to a trade, Chicago will have to grease the wheels. If they offer Ariel Atkins and a 2026 first-round pick (while they already traded their original pick, they own the Phoenix Mercury’s 2026 first), that could be enough for the Wings to accept.
"If it works for Chicago, they’ll be okay giving away their draft asset. Dallas not only gains an extra pick in a 2026 WNBA Draft class that is expected to be very good, but also could discover a better fit in Atkins, a Dallas native."
Atkins is averaging 13.9 PPG this season, is a two-time All-Star, but is also a five-time All-Defensive Team selection. That on-ball defense from the Texas native would be crucial next to Bueckers, as the Wings' defense has been lackluster for most of the season.
READ MORE: Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers gets honest about WNBA struggles
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.