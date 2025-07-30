Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers gets honest about WNBA struggles
Dallas Wings rookie point guard Paige Bueckers looks like a star midway through her first season in the WNBA.
However, Bueckers will be the first to say that she still has a lot to learn.
Bueckers spoke with ESPN reporter Elle Duncan about the trials and tribulations the WNBA brings.
Bueckers shares struggles in WNBA adjustment
"I feel like I'm adjusting every single game. It's not like I have it figured out," Bueckers said via ESPN's Elle Duncan h/t Bleacher Report contributor Andrew Peters.
"There's learning curves to it and there's ups and downs to it, but as much as I can I'm just trying to learn every day, watch a lot of film, breaking stuff down to where I'm reading the game in a different way. Every game is a new challenge to learn from."
Bueckers and the Wings have struggled so far this season, winning just eight of their first 27 games of the year.
With 17 games to go, the Wings have a chance to turn things around at least a little bit, but Bueckers is simply focused on getting better one game at a time. If she can focus on her development, she could emerge as one of the best players in the WNBA in the near future.
Bueckers and the Wings will look to grab another win as they take on Rhyne Howard, Brittney Griner and the Atlanta Dream. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT inside the College Park Center in Arlington.
