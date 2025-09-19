Analyst slams Paige Bueckers in Caitlin Clark debate
Dallas Wings rookie point guard Paige Bueckers has taken the league by storm, winning Rookie of the Year honors in her first season in the WNBA.
While Bueckers has been strong, ESPN analyst Elle Duncan feels like she is still in Caitlin Clark's shadow.
"Why hasn't Paige resonated in the same way that Caitlin did? I think there's a bevy of reasons. But I also think that people find efficiency to be particularly sexy," Duncan said. "Caitlin is incredible, her dishes are stupid, all of those things.
"And Paige is efficient as h***. And that is enough to put people to sleep. Because [people are] like, 'I don't know what that means, and I don't care. Where are the highlights? Where are the crazy behind-the-back passes? Where are you shooting from the logo?' Paige just always makes the right decision.
"And I think those things are not particularly sexy, which is why people don't give her the same sort of attention, and they're not maybe as, like, crazy about what she's able to do."
Clark vs. Bueckers debate continues
The comparison between Bueckers and Clark will continue during and long after both are done in the WNBA, but there is something to be said about their accolades.
While Clark has made it to the WNBA playoffs with the Indiana Fever, she didn't win a national championship like Bueckers did at UConn.
While Bueckers may not have the same kind of flash Clark has in her game, she is trying to win a championship for the Wings. That will remain her primary goal.
Once one of them wins a championship, that could change the trajectory of the debate. As of now, Clark may be viewed as the "sexier" or "better" player, but winning is what each of them are trying to accomplish and that should be how their basketball careers are defined.
