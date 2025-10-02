Wings star Paige Bueckers had strange but huge adjustment to WNBA
The physicality of the WNBA has been a talking point all season, and that was set ablaze when Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier spent five minutes of her exit interview roasting the WNBA in the most respectful way possible, but especially commissioner Cathy Engelbert.
That has been the talk of sports for the last few days, as WNBA stars have flocked to support Collier and her statement, including Dallas Wings rookie sensation Paige Bueckers. She posted a photo on her Instagram story of her and Collier with the caption "QUEEN PHEE" with a crown emoji.
The physical play of the WNBA is something that Bueckers has commented on a few times this season, but what she revealed to ESPN's Ryan Ruocco is truly shocking.
"I've had to learn how to defend while fouling again. In college there was such a focus for me to defend while not fouling. And here I've realized I can get away with this."
Physicality was a main point in Collier's statement, especially after she got hurt late in Game 3 against the Phoenix Mercury on a controversial no-call. In her statement, she said she had talks with Commissioner Engelbert about the overly physical play, and Engelbert's response was something along the lines of "only the losers complain" about the officiating, which has certainly not been the case.
Officiating has been the biggest cause of contention all season from everybody in the WNBA, not just a losing team or player. And that's why WNBA players have been happy to sign up for the Unrivaled League, where there's better pay, and more understanding leadership.
Napheesa Collier Using the Three Biggest Fanbases to Her Advantage
Collier is smart and has weaponized the large fanbases of Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, and Angel Reese. In her statement, she said that she brought up those three young stars as people who are driving revenue for the WNBA, and she wanted to know how the WNBA plans to capitalize on that and pay them more.
The response that she says Engelbert gave her was appalling, saying that those stars should be thankful that the WNBA gives them the kind of platform to make money off the floor, which is just wrong. Players like Clark and Bueckers especially were massively popular in college, receiving huge NIL deals. They would've gotten those with or without the WNBA.
