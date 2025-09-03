Caitlin Clark edges Paige Bueckers in player poll on future face of WNBA
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers is set to become one of the best players in the WNBA throughout her career, but she will likely always have Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark nearby.
Clark entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick a year before Bueckers, but the two will forever be linked in basketball history. The Athletic conducted a poll with players around the league asking which person will be the face of the WNBA for the future and Clark came away with 53.8 percent of the votes.
"At a time of explosive growth in the league, as multiple players are prominent across mediums, and brands continue to strike high-profile deals with rising WNBA stars, it was difficult for players to focus their responses on one player. More than 10 players responded with two potential options, with the indecision reflecting the star power that many in the sport have," The Athletic wrote.
"Clark, the Fever star, was the overwhelming choice, however. The two-time All-Star has proven to be the league’s most popular player since she entered the WNBA last spring. Indiana’s games routinely set, or come close to setting, record viewership numbers, and it’s become common for the Fever’s road opponents to move games to larger venues to accommodate the added interest Clark and her teammates draw."
Clark viewed as WNBA's face over Bueckers
Clark had a majority of the votes, but USC guard JuJu Watkins walked away in second place with 17.9 percent despite not being expected to enter the league until 2027 at the earliest. Bueckers came in third with 14.1 percent of the vote.
“She's very likable right now, and she's doing very well as a rookie, and her name is making a buzz," an anonymous player said.
Bueckers' highlight for her rookie season came last month when she scored a WNBA-record 44 points in a loss to the Los Angeles Sparks. Houston Comets star Cynthia Cooper was the last first-year player to score 44 points back in the league's inaugural season in 1997.
Bueckers will continue to make a name for herself, but she has to prove she can win in the WNBA. Being on the league's worst team isn't getting off to a good start, but there is still reason to believe she can come out on top.
