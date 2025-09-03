Paige Bueckers' girlfriend could join Dallas Wings in WNBA Draft
The Dallas Wings are going to be selecting a player in the top three of the 2026 WNBA Draft next spring after clinching a spot for the top lottery odds in the team's latest loss to the Minnesota Lynx.
With the loss, the Wings will get another strong player to fit into their core and it could be someone this year's No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers is very familiar with. KVUE writer Ben Sawyers listed UConn guard (and Bueckers' girlfriend) Azzi Fudd as a potential option for the Wings at the top of the draft.
"The Wings' position gives them a chance to select one of the best seniors in the 2026 class," Sawyers wrote. "So who could Dallas pick?
"UCLA center Lauren Betts, who averaged 20.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game for the Bruins, is at the top of most draft boards and is arguably the obvious pick for Dallas. The Wings have a guard-heavy roster and are in desperate need of size.
"If they win the No. 1 pick, the Wings would also get the chance to select Bueckers' championship-winning teammate and girlfriend, Azzi Fudd. Fudd averaged 13.6 points with the Huskies last season, playing alongside Bueckers. She was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player for her performance during UConn's championship campaign.
"Other top talent in the draft includes TCU's Olivia Miles, South Carolina's Ta'Niya Latson and LSU's Flau'jae Johnson."
READ MORE: Dallas Wings remain last in latest WNBA power rankings
Wings have difficult draft decision
A lot will happen during the college basketball season to determine the exact order of the WNBA Draft, but the Wings won't know where they are picking until December's lottery.
Then, the draft doesn't take place until April, giving the Wings ample time to figure out who they will take with their high pick.
While picking Fudd would give Dallas its backcourt of the future with chemistry galore, it may be wise to take a player like Betts, who could be a superstar in the frontcourt that could really help Bueckers out.
READ MORE: New Paige Bueckers injury pops up as short-handed Wings get ready for Lynx
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.