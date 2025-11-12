Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers expands off-court portfolio with latest deal
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers is one of the bright young stars of women's basketball. She is in the territory of Caitlin Clark where she can affect a league's value and watchability just by being in it, and she's built up quite the off-court endorsement line because of it.
On Wednesday, it was announced that Fanatics had signed Paige Bueckers to be the sole provider for her collectibles and other memorabilia.
"Partnering with Fanatics is a game-changer for me," Bueckers said in the Fanatics press release. "They're the clear leader in the memorabilia industry and understand what matters most—the relationship between athletes and their fans. I couldn't be more excited to work together, create incredible products, and continue to elevate women athletes and our game to new levels while building stronger connections for fans and collectors everywhere."
Fanatics will even make an annual donation to the Paige Bueckers Foundation in the Twin Cities in Minnesota with this partnership. Their memorabilia will include jerseys, shoes, basketballs, and game-used gear from her time at UConn and with the Wings.
This comes off a season where Bueckers had a sensational first year in the NBA, averaging 19.2 PPG, 5.4 APG, 3.9 RPG, and 1.6 SPG, which led her to winning Rookie of the Year, falling just two votes short of being the unanimous winner, making the All-Star Game as a starter, and being named to the All-WNBA Second Team. That's a really impressive feat for a rookie, much less one on a team that went just 10-34 this year.
Other Paige Bueckers Endorsement Deals
Paige Bueckers has her hands in a lot of different cookie jars when it comes to endorsements. She's an investor in the Unrivaled League, which she'll be playing in this year for the first time.
Dating back to her time in college when she was receiving an NIL deals, she was the first collegiate athlete to ink a deal with Gatorade, but she also had NIL deals with Taco Bell, Oreo, Nike, Bose, Panini, Cerave, Epic Games, and Verizon, as well as many more.
Now that she's going to Fanatics, she likely won't be able to keep that Panini deal. Fanatics owns Topps trading cards, which is the primary competitor in the sports card world of Panini. Topps has been taking over the licensing for the NFL and NBA from Panini recently, so a lot of stars are starting to sign exclusive deals with Fanatics.
