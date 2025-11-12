Dallas Wings On SI

Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers expands off-court portfolio with latest deal

Paige Bueckers has landed a new deal with Fanatics.

Austin Veazey

Oct 6, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers looks on during the second quarter between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Dickie's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers is one of the bright young stars of women's basketball. She is in the territory of Caitlin Clark where she can affect a league's value and watchability just by being in it, and she's built up quite the off-court endorsement line because of it.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Fanatics had signed Paige Bueckers to be the sole provider for her collectibles and other memorabilia.

"Partnering with Fanatics is a game-changer for me," Bueckers said in the Fanatics press release. "They're the clear leader in the memorabilia industry and understand what matters most—the relationship between athletes and their fans. I couldn't be more excited to work together, create incredible products, and continue to elevate women athletes and our game to new levels while building stronger connections for fans and collectors everywhere."

Fanatics will even make an annual donation to the Paige Bueckers Foundation in the Twin Cities in Minnesota with this partnership. Their memorabilia will include jerseys, shoes, basketballs, and game-used gear from her time at UConn and with the Wings.

This comes off a season where Bueckers had a sensational first year in the NBA, averaging 19.2 PPG, 5.4 APG, 3.9 RPG, and 1.6 SPG, which led her to winning Rookie of the Year, falling just two votes short of being the unanimous winner, making the All-Star Game as a starter, and being named to the All-WNBA Second Team. That's a really impressive feat for a rookie, much less one on a team that went just 10-34 this year.

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers
Sep 11, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) looks on during the second half against the Phoenix Mercury at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Other Paige Bueckers Endorsement Deals

Paige Bueckers has her hands in a lot of different cookie jars when it comes to endorsements. She's an investor in the Unrivaled League, which she'll be playing in this year for the first time.

Dating back to her time in college when she was receiving an NIL deals, she was the first collegiate athlete to ink a deal with Gatorade, but she also had NIL deals with Taco Bell, Oreo, Nike, Bose, Panini, Cerave, Epic Games, and Verizon, as well as many more.

Now that she's going to Fanatics, she likely won't be able to keep that Panini deal. Fanatics owns Topps trading cards, which is the primary competitor in the sports card world of Panini. Topps has been taking over the licensing for the NFL and NBA from Panini recently, so a lot of stars are starting to sign exclusive deals with Fanatics.

Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

