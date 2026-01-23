Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers Pledges $50k Unrivaled Reward for Heartwarming Donation
Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers became $50,000 richer this week when she won the Unrivaled League's Free-Throw challenge, which was issued to whoever could have the best free-throw percentage on the most makes through the first 5 games, and Paige Bueckers took it home.
When asked what she would do with the funds, she tried to keep it close, only saying, "I've got some good plans, but no pocket watching over here, I'm gonna take care of it." But on Thursday, her intentions for that $50,000 were revealed, and it couldn't be for a better reason.
Bueckers pledged a $50,000 donation match to the #HopkinsStrong Relief Fund, meaning she will match the first $50,000 in donations made to the fund. This fund is to provide "food security" for the Hopkins, Minnesota, community in a "time of heightened stress and uncertainty in our community."
The #HopkinsStrong Relief Fund was just established a few days ago, as the community is still reeling from the shooting at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, which is only about 15 minutes away from where Bueckers grew up, there is all of the ICE protests in the area, and now they're dealing with outrageous amounts of cold, with with temperature down around 10 below, and the feels like has been even worse than that. This donation could go a long way to helping her hometown community.
“Paige’s support means the world to us,” says Hopkins Education Foundation Executive Director Emily Wallace-Jackson, per the Foundation's website. “The Hopkins community is so proud of Paige and her accomplishments on the court, but mostly we are proud of her as a person. Her generous donation will help families who are struggling to make ends meet, especially our immigrant families. And it's a morale boost for them to know that people care about them and want to help. We have pledged that 100% of contributions to the #HopkinsStrong Relief Fund will go to the ICA Food Shelf to immediately benefit children who are enrolled in Hopkins Public Schools District 270.”
If you'd like to help with the donation, you can donate at HopkinsEducationFoundation.com.
