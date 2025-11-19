Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers wants to run her own race
Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers knows she is running a marathon in the WNBA.
While she had constant success in her incredible collegiate career at UConn, things weren't the same in the WNBA, finishing with a 10-34 record in her first season with the Wings. However, Bueckers is learning how to withstand the noise of the critics.
“It's been a learning process of learning how to stop caring about other people's opinions of you,” Bueckers said in an interview with USA Network's Traci Lee. “Don't look to the left, don't look to the right. Run your own race and just be super driven, super purpose-filled, and be super present-minded.”
Bueckers has hopes for future with Wings
While the Wings didn't have the season they hoped to have in 2025, Bueckers likes the direction in where the team is headed.
“I feel like the foundation that we built last year and the culture that we want to send, the people that we want to have in the building, and the people we want to build with is continuing to grow,” Bueckers said in an interview with USA Network's Traci Lee.
“I feel like there was a lot of new last year. There's going to be some new this year, so continuing how to do it together makes it a lot easier rather than trying to figure it out as individuals.”
This doesn't mean that everything will be fixed in 2026, but she will enter her second season with a new mindset and attitude.
“Embrace the hard, embrace the adversity,” Bueckers said via Lee. “I feel like life is all about how you respond to challenges and how you may respond to stuff not going your way, whether that be an injury, a loss, everything should motivate you in a positive way.”
Bueckers and the Wings are scheduled to return in May 2026.
