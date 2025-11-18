Paige Bueckers reveals first thoughts on Dallas Wings' new coach
The Dallas Wings have announced the hiring of Jose Fernandez as the next head coach in franchise history. No coach of the Wings has lasted longer than two years at the helm since 2018, and with a superstar like Paige Bueckers on the roster, it's important to get this hire right.
Bueckers recently spoke about the hire with USA Today, where she seems excited to work with a close friend of her college coach, Geno Auriemma.
"I've connected with [Fernandez] a few times, just getting to learn more about who he is, what he's about. He's been extremely successful in his entire college career. I played against him a few times," said Bueckers. "I like the way he thinks basketball and the way he has really lived it his whole entire life. And that's how I am. I live, breathe basketball, so continue to work with him, get to know him more, him getting to know me and the team more. I'm really excited for the future."
Bueckers faced off against Fernandez twice while she was at UConn and he was at USF. UConn won both games, and Bueckers scored over 20 points in each matchup, including a 9/10 shooting performance for 22 points in her senior year.
Fernandez gained a lot of respect during his 25 years as a coach at South Florida, as he's responsible for every NCAA Tournament appearance in program history. He's also been friends with Geno Auriemma dating back to the beginning of their coaching careers. They faced off many teams, since they were in the same confernce a few times, and Fernandez was always able to get the most out of his talent, and he did a great job recruiting internationally, which could help him with this job.
Geno Auriemma Confident Jose Fernandez Will Succeed
Auriemma has released a few statements on why he thinks Fernandez will succeed. Most recently, he talked at Big East media day.
"I've always thought he's one of the best coaches in all of college basketball," Auriemma said after discussing how they became friends. "Getting ready to play [USF] was different than most any other team that you play, simply because of their, first, their international presence, second, he's able to coach them a little bit differently because of their experience playing over there. So that's why I think he'll be great in Dallas because he'll bring some international players over, and he's very sophisticated in the stuff that he does, which fits in well with what's happening, what's gonna happen in that league.
