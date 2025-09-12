Paige Bueckers reveals memorable moments from Wings' lackluster season
Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers is trying to keep the vibes positive regarding her time in Texas thus far.
Even though the Wings season came to an end Thursday night with a 97-76 win, Bueckers was asked to reflect upon her rookie season and some of her fondest memories alongside fellow teammate in forward Maddy Siegrist.
"The stuff off the court," Bueckers said. "Playing card games, bonding and just hanging out."
Bueckers has had a meteoric rise this season, most recently adding to her laundry list of accomplishments during the season finale against the Phoenix Mercury with the second-most assists in league history.
"Paige Bueckers has passed A'ja Wilson for No. 3 all-time in WNBA history, for points scored in a rookie season with 683 and counting," the tweet read. "Bueckers has also tied Sue Bird for No. 3 in rookie assists with 191 and counting."
Dallas Wings Building Something Special
Bueckers wants Dallas fans to stay the course, she said following the victory.
"We want to keep building something very special here," Bueckers said. “The results are coming. I promise you. Just stick with us."
Even with the on-court struggles, Bueckers says she has ultimately learned about herself throughout her rookie season amidst all the pressure.
"Throughout this whole entire year, the improvements, just the level of comfort that I have, from watching film, from getting reps, from learning and growing through repetition, you can just see the growth throughout one year,” Bueckers told People Magazine.
Bueckers says she is trying to put her best foot forward, though, regardless of circumstances.
"'Expectations’ is a funny word for me because I try not to have any, truly, and live every day for itself," Bueckers said. "And so I’m just trying to work to be the best version of myself every single day and embrace what's happening.”
Bueckers continues to remind herself how far she has come, which makes the experience incredibly worthwhile.
"I think what I've learned is, like, a state of unconditional gratitude, regardless of circumstances,” Bueckers said.
Ultimately, though, the offseason now remains a priority as Bueckers will settle further into her role as the Wings' main star. The UConn legend has done much with little team success to show for it, which says a lot considering Bueckers was only used to winning at the collegiate level.
Regardless of how far Bueckers goes, her start of her career couldn't be anymore intriguing.
