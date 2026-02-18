Dallas Wings Star Paige Bueckers' 2020 Class Has 1 Forgotten Star Still Playing CBB
Second-year Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers may have been one of the best success stories from the 2020 class, alongside fellow Chicago Sky stars in power forward Angel Reese and center Kamilla Cardoso.
But there is one player from the group that is largely forgotten about, as "Trendy Hoops Stars" noted on 'X' (formerly Twitter) Monday with a deep-dive profile on guard Priscilla Williams.
Williams still remains in college, as she averages 15.6 points per game for the Jacksonville Dolphins in her senior season.
Paige Bueckers, Priscilla Williams Briefly Linked in 2020 Class
While Williams may not be having a similar career trajectory as Bueckers, the journey she has undergone to this point is certainly not the straight-and-narrow path of a typical women's college basketball player who winds up playing in the WNBA. From Syracuse to South Florida to Oregon and eventually Jacksonville, she wasn't ready to let her dream slip away.
And like Bueckers' hardships, Williams has overcome them and then some. Her career has been largely remembered for injuries and limited playing time, but now, the tide has turned.
"Williams’ performances have been historic for the program," the tweet said of Williams' transition to the Dolphins. "She set a Jacksonville record with 44 points in an overtime victory over Central Arkansas, then immediately followed it with a 25-point, 20-rebound double-double. Just a few games ago, she added a 30-point, 16-rebound effort to her résumé."
Now, like Bueckers was able to experience with the UConn Huskies just two seasons ago and well before that, Williams' team has NCAA Tournament aspirations next month.
"Her play has been a driving force behind the Dolphins, who sit second in ASUN play and are on pace for their first 20-win season in eight years," the tweet continued. "If Jacksonville can close the regular season with victories and capture the ASUN championship, they would set a new single-season win record—and it will be Williams leading the way every step of the journey."
Although the Dolphins aren't in rebuild mode like the Wings are under new coach Jose Fernandez, Williams likely has a chip on her shoulder to show out and make a run in the postseason just as Bueckers had while with the Huskies.
Bueckers and Williams took part in the 2020 McDonald's All-American Game as Bueckers was No. 1 while Williams, a then-Syracuse pledge, was No. 11 in a star-studded class overall.
Whether Bueckers and Williams cross paths again remains to be seen, but if there was ever an underdog-type comparison in varying ways, this may be it.
