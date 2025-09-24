Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers confirmed for offseason league
The Unrivaled League is rolling out announcements for players participating in the league's second season. As expected, Dallas Wings star and the WNBA's Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers will be one of the main focuses of the league.
Bueckers signed a three-year deal with the Unrivaled League back in April while also becoming an investor in the league. She'll make more in the first year of Unrivaled than she will for entire WNBA rookie contract, part of why she's among the players fighting so hard in these new WNBA CBA negotiations.
In her Unrivaled announcement, the league hilariously revealed that she "folded 1500 shirts as an Unrivaled intern."
The second season of the Unrivaled League starts on January 5th, and while the teams haven't been announced yet, they have revealed some of the players participating in the league.
So far, Veronica Burton, Sonia Citron, Jackie Young, Azura Stevens. Lexie Hull, Breanna Stewart, Erica Wheeler, Saniya Rivers, Satou Sabally, Rickea Jackson, and Alyssa Thomas. They will continue to roll out player announcements for the next few weeks as they wait to announce the teams. In the inaugural season, Rose BC took home the championship, led by Wings assistant Nola Henry.
Paige Bueckers' Historic Rookie Season With Dallas Wings
Bueckers was two votes away from becoming the unanimous Rookie of the Year, receiving 70 of a possible 72 votes, with the other two going to Washington's Sonia Citron, despite her numbers not really even being close to Bueckers'.
The Dallas Wings may not have performed well overall, going 10-34, but that can't be blamed on Bueckers, who averaged 19.2 PPG, 5.4 APG, and 3.9 RPG on good efficiency. She was named an All-Star starter as a rookie, hitting the event's first ever four-point shot, and should be on an All-WNBA team once those are announced within the next few weeks.
Bueckers has still been the only player in the WNBA to score 40 points in a game this season, tying the all-time record for points in a game by a rookie with 44 against the Los Angeles Sparks. She also finished third all-time for rookies in points and assists.
