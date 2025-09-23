Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers earns Kobe Bryant comparison by analyst
Dallas Wings soon-to-be second-year guard Paige Bueckers has idolized NBA legend Kobe Bryant throughout her playing career thus far, doing her best to emulate the ex-Los Angeles Lakers icon's game night in and night out.
Bueckers took to social media to honor Bryant's legacy earlier this season, sending a heartfelt message about how much his influence has made her who she is today.
The post, which has 80,000 likes, was not just a remembrance of Bryant, but also birthday wishes and a reminder about how much motivation, regardless of sport, truly does matter.
"Happy birthday Kobe," Bueckers posted. "Man, we are a lot a like and you inspire me everyday. I miss you and Gigi, I know you guys would’ve helped a lot though all of this. Continue to watch over all of us, coaching us up, and Gigi, keep balling out in Heaven."
In light of Bueckers being influenced by Bryant, among other factors, this prompted The Sporting News' Stephen Noh to write a long-form feature about whether Bueckers can be the WNBA's version of Bryant.
In simplest terms, the answer is yes.
Paige Bueckers' Admiration for Kobe Bryant
The love for Bryant from Bueckers traces back a long time, but when it comes to her college years, as Noh notes, it was her ACL injury that made her reflect upon how Bryant would have responded when facing adversity.
"When this injury first happened, I thought a lot about Kobe," Bueckers told ESPN. "I read The Mamba Mentality book and how he looked at his injury as another way to prove people wrong."
After Bryant passed away in 2020, Bueckers felt the loss as something that could serve as extra motivation as her career progressed.
"As a young kid I aspired to be like you. I watched you play with no fear or remorse and it inspired me. You did so much for the women’s game and you truly cared. I play for you Kobe," Bueckers wrote at the time.
Whether Bueckers can reach Bryant levels of stardom remains to be seen, but what is clear is she has yet to forget how special Bryant truly was.
""I love Kobe's," Bueckers said via Champside. "I love Kobe."
Despite Bueckers' Wings falling short of expectations, her accolades were impressive enough for a WNBA Rookie of the Year Award, following in the footsteps of those who came before her.
