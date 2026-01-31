Wings Star Paige Bueckers Describes WNBA Greatness Mindset With Added Exposure
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers chose to test her skills in the Unrivaled League this offseason, and it's paying off almost immediately as she gears up for her second WNBA season in an attempt to resurrect a struggling franchise.
Before she has that opportunity, though, Bueckers told The Philadelphia Inquirer ahead of the Breeze BC's game against Phantom BC how much her platform has grown in recent years. Bueckers said she chooses to be authentic rather than performative on her platforms, giving those who pay close attention a glimpse of who she really is off the court.
“I feel like I’ve been very blessed and fortunate,” Bueckers said. “And God has given me this platform to speak out on things that are important to me and use my platform for good. And whether that be donations or just speaking out or standing up for what I think is right, I think that’s very important.”
Regarding what's important to Bueckers, she wants to see women's basketball grow into a global phenomenon around the world. She said she can be one of the many stars, alongside other notables, who can make it possible to do so.
“My joy for what I do, the people around me, and my faith—they all drive me,” Bueckers told USA Network. “When others invest in you, you want to make their belief in you pay off.”
Bueckers cited a "strong foundation" despite the Wings' on-court shortcomings. Bueckers trusts that with Jose Fernandez leading the way, things will change fairly quickly with his no-nonsense approach to the sport.
"There was a lot of new last season, and there will be new this year too, but figuring it out together makes it exciting," Bueckers said.
Bueckers said she recognizes how many young girls, either those of elementary age or in high school, are striving to become a version of her.
But Bueckers views it differently: she wants those who follow her career to be the best version of themselves, not become a copy of her current success. And nothing is ever handed out, she said.
“Embrace the hard,” Bueckers said. “With social media, all kids see are the highlights. But to get to success, you have to face failure. Adversity comes in different forms – injury, losses, setbacks. You can either let adversity beat you, or you can beat it. There’s beauty on the other side."
That "beauty" mindset is what Bueckers said she always looks at as an end goal. Now she's living proof of it at the highest level.
