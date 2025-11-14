Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers gets special shoutout from Tom Brady
Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers is officially a partner with Fanatics, putting her alongside some of the greatest athletes in the world with the company.
One of those welcoming her to the company was Tom Brady, who took to Instagram to officially bring Bueckers on board.
“Hey Paige, Tom Brady here. From one Fanatics teammate to another, welcome to the family. I’ve seen how you compete with a total heart, incredible joy, and you are so clutch. Your game inspires a lot of people and we’re proud to have you with us. It’s going to be a fun ride with this team. Welcome to Fanatics," Brady said in a video.
Brady, Bueckers team up at Fanatics
Bueckers joins Fanatics after being named WNBA Rookie of the Year and starting her professional career with the Wings. She averaged 19.9 points, 4.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 0.8 blocks per game with the Wings in 38 appearances.
Bueckers explained how excited she is to join Fanatics as a sponsor.
“Partnering with Fanatics is a game-changer for me,” Bueckers said in a press release.
“They’re the clear leader in the memorabilia industry and understand what matters most – the relationship between athletes and their fans. I couldn’t be more excited to work together, create incredible products, and continue to elevate women athletes and our game to new levels while building stronger connections for fans and collectors everywhere.”
Fanatics executive vice president Victor Shaffer explained why Bueckers fits their brand and what she can do to help the company grow.
“Paige represents the future of women’s basketball, and we’re thrilled to bring fans closer to her and her remarkable journey through this exclusive partnership,” Shaffer said. “Fanatics is proud to celebrate the incredible moments from throughout her career and work closely together as she builds a legacy that extends far beyond the basketball court.”
Bueckers will begin her first season of Unrivaled in early 2026 before her second year with the Wings.
