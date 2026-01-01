Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers gifted all-time Minnesota prep status
Diehard Paige Bueckers fans don't have to go back too far to find out how good the UConn Huskies and eventual No. 1 overall selection Dallas Wings knew she could be.
Because it all started during Bueckers' high school playing career, where she was a standout at Hopkins, something those in the know knew she could become before long.
The Minnesota Star Tribune recently chronicled Bueckers' journey in a Christmas special edition of players who came from the state, as Bueckers received a not-surprising "Mount Rushmore" description.
Below is a portion excerpt from Marcus Fuller on Bueckers, who was certainly spot on in his assessment of Bueckers' rise to fame.
"NCAA player of the year," Fuller wrote. "National champion. WNBA rookie of the year. Women’s sports cultural icon. There are many different ways to describe Bueckers’ impact and influence on the game. And that’s with a pro career, showing so much potential, only at the beginning."
As Fuller describes later, though, Bueckers' dominance began in her home state, which carried over into high school prep. Her accomplishments, in a nutshell, are mind-blowing.
Paige Bueckers Had Legendary High School Career
In so many words, too, it's no wonder the UConn Huskies women's basketball team had immense interest.
"She finished her prep career on a 62-game winning streak, including 30-0 as a senior before the 2020 state final was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic," Fuller added. "She’s arguably the most influential basketball player from Minnesota since Lindsay Whalen."
With today's preps landscape, it's challenging to find players who will remain loyal to programs instead of just playing for certain coaches. Bueckers maintained her team's standard of excellence while beginning to build her identity as a household name.
"The fact that it is so cold there, people who play basketball are inside the gym all of the time working on their craft and getting better," Bueckers told USA Today's "For The Win." "I think it’s an escape from the cold just to be able to play. I think the “Minnesota Nice” phrase comes to mind. People from Minnesota have a chip on their shoulder just because they’re not expected to be good basketball players. We all have this toughness about us."
Whether Bueckers eventually departs Dallas one day to play for the Minnesota Lynx is only a pipedream at present, it's clear Bueckers has a liking to her hometown as where her career officially began.
