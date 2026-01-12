Wings star Paige Bueckers puts up near triple-double, loses first Unrivaled game
Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers was back in Unrivaled action on Sunday evening, putting her 2-0 record with Breeze BC on the line against the reigning champion Rose BC, coached by (possibly) former Wings assistant coach Nola Henry. That gave Rose a unique advantage, as Henry saw a full season and practice of games with Bueckers to know what she does and doesn't do well.
And it would end up being Bueckers' first loss in Unrivaled, as Rose won 73-69. Bueckers was really close to a triple-double, putting up 15 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists, shooting 6/14 from the floor, but she also turned it over four times.
She had a decent bit of help, too. Rickea Jackson fought through illness to put up 20 points, Dominique Malonga was right there with Jackson to also have 20 points, and Cam Brink had 12 points off the bench.
However, none of those performances were good enough to overcome Chelsea Gray's ridiculous game of 37 points on 12/20 shooting, including 7/9 from three. She still had four assists on five rebounds on top of that, but that scoring outburst set a new season best for her, and she's now averaging 31.7 PPG on the season.
She had some help as well, as Shakira Austin added 17 points on 8/12 shooting off the bench, which included the game-winner. Azura Stevens was also in double digits with 12 points. Lexie Hull may not have made a huge scoring impact, but she did have 4 steals and 4 assists.
Paige Bueckers will have nearly the whole week off before Breeze plays Vinyl BC on Saturday night at 8:45 p.m. EST.
For other Dallas Wings in action, Arike Ogunbowale and Li Yueru for Mist BC will play Phantom BC on Monday night, as Maddy Siegrist and Laces BC will play the Lunar Owls after that.
