How to Watch: Paige Bueckers, Breeze set to play defending Unrivaled champion, Rose

Paige Bueckers and Breeze BC are off to a 2-0 start, but they're about to put that to the test on Sunday evening against Rose BC, the defending champion of the Unrivaled League. There is going to be a lot of familiarity in this game for Dallas Wings fans, as Bueckers will be playing against Nola Henry, the head coach of Rose BC, who was an assistant coach for the Wings last year.
There were a lot of fans calling for Henry to land the head coaching job even before Chris Koclanes was fired from Dallas. The Wings ended up hiring Jose Fernandez from the University of South Florida instead, but with Henry coming off winning a championship with Rose, that could've been a possibility. Now, it's not even guaranteed that she'll return as an assistant.
But that familiarity of seeing Bueckers in every practice and game could give Henry and Rose BC a unique advantage for this game. Both teams are 2-0, meaning one of them will be the first to 3-0. Mist BC, who has two Wings players, is also 2-0, but they won't play again until Monday.
Bueckers is off to a great start to her Unrivaled career, averaging 20 PPG, 7.5 RPG, and 6.0 APG, which is 6th in the league in scoring, behind Chelsea Gray (29 PPG), Marina Mabrey (27.5), Kelsey Plum (25), Allisha Gray (24.5), and Brittney Sykes (24). She's also 4th in assists and tied for 5th in blocks.
Breeze's game against Rose will be at 7:30 p.m. EST on TruTV, which is the first of two Unrivaled games on Sunday evening.
Other Dallas Wings in Action on Saturday
Mist BC faced off against Laces BC on Saturday night, which gave us a look at Arike Ogunbowale and Li Yueru going against Maddy Siegrist. Mist came away with the close win, 83-81, as Breanna Stewart had the game-winning free-throw.
Maddy Siegrist had the best game of the three Wings in this one, putting up 13 points and 4 rebounds off the bench on 4/7 shooting. That's almost what Ogunbowale and Yueru had combined.
Ogunbowale started and had just 8 points on 3/7 shooting, while Yueru also shot 3/7 from the floor, but had 6 points. The difference is that Ogunbowale made a few three-pointers. Mist was still able to come away with a win because Allisha Gray had a MONSTER game off the bench with 28 points.
