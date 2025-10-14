Does Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers go before Caitlin Clark in WNBA fantasy draft?
Dallas Wings point guard Paige Bueckers had a banner first season in the WNBA, placing herself among the elite in the league.
If the WNBA had a fantasy draft where all players were available, Bueckers would be a first-round pick, but where would she end up?
READ MORE: Dallas Wings have decision to make on All-Star, who is one of top WNBA free agents
1. A'ja Wilson, Dallas Wings
Wilson, the only four-time league MVP in the WNBA's history, is a natural fit to go No. 1 to the Wings. This would give Dallas someone to build around and make the team a favorite in the WNBA.
2. Napheesa Collier, Chicago Sky
Collier led the Minnesota Lynx to the best record in the regular season. She was a close second in the MVP race behind Wilson.
3. Caitlin Clark, Los Angeles Sparks
Though Clark missed most of the season on the sidelines with an injury, her talent is undeniable, placing her slightly ahead of Bueckers for the No. 3 spot.
4. Alyssa Thomas, Washington Mystics
Bueckers nearly came in at No. 4, but it's hard to deny Thomas, one of the three unanimous choices for the All-WNBA First Team.
5. Paige Bueckers, Connecticut Sun
Bueckers is deservedly in the top five in this fantasy draft, making her someone extremely valuable for the Wings in the current timeline.
6. Breanna Stewart, Toronto Tempo
Though Stewart had a down year with the New York Liberty, her experience makes her one of the best players in the WNBA.
7. Sabrina Ionescu, Portland Fire
Ionescu won a championship alongside Stewart and the Liberty in 2024. A return to the state of Oregon, where she played in college, would be a natural fit for the Fire in this scenario.
8. Aliyah Boston, Golden State Valkyries
Boston made the All-WNBA Second Team in her third season in the league, making her one of the rising stars in the WNBA.
9. Kelsey Mitchell, Seattle Storm
Mitchell stepped up to the plate in Clark's absence this season for the Indiana Fever, making her the No. 9 pick in this exercise.
10. Allisha Gray, Indiana Fever
Gray was sixth in the WNBA in scoring this season, averaging 18.4 points per game.
11. Rhyne Howard, New York Liberty
The former No. 1 overall pick broke through for the Atlanta Dream this season, establishing herself as a No. 1 option on a contender.
12. Jackie Young, Phoenix Mercury
Young is one of the best point guards in the WNBA, placing her as a first-round pick in a fantasy draft.
13. Satou Sabally, Atlanta Dream
The former Wings forward helped the Phoenix Mercury reach the WNBA Finals this past season.
14. Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces
Plum may not have won a title with the Aces this season, but her 19.5 points per game with the Los Angeles Sparks makes her a franchise cornerstone.
15. Dearica Hamby, Minnesota Lynx
Hamby may be 31 years old, but she ranked sixth in the WNBA in scoring, making her an elite player in the league.
READ MORE: Three draft prospects to keep an eye on for Dallas Wings
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.