Does WNBA's Paige Bueckers announcement on Monday hint at future awards?
Dallas Wings phenom Paige Bueckers took home the WNBA's Rookie of the Year, being announced as the winner a little over a week ago. Although she's still awaiting news on whether she'll be named to an All-WNBA team or not, she was named to the All-WNBA Rookie Team on Monday evening.
Bueckers was named to the Rookie Team along with Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen of the Washington Mystics, Dominique Malonga of the Seattle Storm, and Janelle Salaun of the Golden State Valkyries. For the first time since 2014, the top four picks from a draft made the All-Rookie team, while Salaun made it while being undrafted.
Citron was the lone player to steal Rookie of the Year votes away from Bueckers, garnering two votes, which disappointed a lot of fans. Bueckers was clearly the best player in her draft class and should've been named a unanimous winner, but it didn't go that way for the second year in a row.
The one player who didn't make the All-Rookie team who had an argument was Saniya Rivers of the Connecticut Sun, who averaged 8.8 PPG, 2.8 RPG, and 2.7 APG. Those numbers also pale in comparison to Bueckers, which shows how dominant she was as a rookie.
Will Paige Bueckers Make an All-WNBA Team?
The All-WNBA First and Second Teams will be revealed on October 7th, still over a week out. Bueckers had the numbers of a First Team selection, averaging 19.1 PPG, 5.4 APG, and 3.9 RPG on great efficiency. However, the argument that people are holding against her is team success, which does weigh on the minds of voters.
The Dallas Wings were just 10-34 this season, just marginally better than they were a season ago, and finished tied for the worst record in the WNBA. They'll have the best odds for the top pick in the WNBA Draft next year because of it and their performance in 2024.
Team success does matter in things like All-WNBA teams and MVP voting. Even if everyone agrees that Bueckers had an outstanding season and was clearly the best player on her team, she didn't drive winning enough to land on the First Team. She should land on the Second Team, and it would be considered a surprise if she didn't. But it would be historic if she were to make the First Team.
