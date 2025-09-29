Geno Auriemma sends rough message toward Paige Bueckers about Azzi Fudd relationship
UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma isn't one to normally give out dating advice, but he did recently give his two cents regarding his relationship with ex-player Paige Bueckers and current graduate student Azzi Fudd, given their highly-publicized relationship.
Auriemma is one of the game's best coaches, having seen firsthand how the pair interacts with one another and having watched their respective rises to fame.
Fudd recently began hosting a podcast called "Fudd Around and Find Out," where Auriemma appeared as a guest.
While on the episode, Fudd and Auriemma had a bit of a laugh when the pair discussed who they would select for a would-be all-time UConn team. Of course, Fudd's answer was obvious.
"I'm taking Paige," Fudd said as the pair laughed.
Auriemma couldn't help but comment, given their relationship.
"You're taking Paige?" he asked while trying to contain himself.
Nevertheless, though, Auriemma's relationship with Fudd remains strong. As for Bueckers, it's also complementary.
Auriemma said back in the spring that Bueckers can sometimes be misunderstood, incorrectly categorizing her as cocky.
“There’s a delusional side of Paige that I love,” Auriemma said. “She has to know better, but she comes across as, ‘I have never missed a shot; if I do miss, it’s because something happened. I have never fouled anybody in my life; the refs are always wrong.’
"So there’s always this back-and-forth between me and her, because I know what kids want. "They want to do it their way, they want it to be a little easier. The only problem is, that’s not what they need. They need the struggle of it. They need to see what it feels like to make sacrifices, to give up yourself, and have the failures that strengthen you and make you ready for those next steps in your life. That failure part I think is so important.”
It's unclear whether Bueckers and Fudd will play together again, especially given Fudd still plays under Auriemma's guidance and leadership as she enters her final season later this fall. Nevertheless, though, Auriemma's impact is still felt through both of them, even if Bueckers and Fudd don't share the same court on a nightly basis.
It remains to be seen how both of their careers will unfold, but what is clear is that the public perception of both of them continues to remain positive as their respective careers continue.
READ MORE: What are the biggest decisions that the Dallas Wings need to make this offseason?
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.