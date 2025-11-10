Meet Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers' Unrivaled team
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers is spending her first WNBA offseason with Unrivaled, a 3-on-3 women's basketball league that takes place in the early part of the year.
Unrivaled debuted in 2025 and comes into its second season with two new teams, including Bueckers' Breeze BC. Here's a look at who Bueckers will be playing with this season:
Cameron Brink, Los Angeles Sparks
Brink is also playing in her first Unrivaled season after she was recovering from a torn ACL last offseason. Her pick-and-roll game with Bueckers should be intriguing to watch as two of the top young players in the game team up.
Dominique Malonga, Seattle Storm
Malonga, the No. 2 overall pick behind Bueckers in the 2025 WNBA Draft, will get a chance to also play in the pick-and-roll with the Wings guard. Malonga is a rising talent after her first WNBA season, so seeing her share the court with Bueckers will be a treat for basketball fans.
Rickea Jackson, Los Angeles Sparks
Jackson, 24, averaged 14.7 points per game in her second WNBA season with the Sparks. She will give Bueckers someone to play off of in Unrivaled as two fan favorites unite on the court together.
Aari McDonald, Indiana Fever
McDonald only played in 20 games for the Fever in the 2025 WNBA season due to injury, but she plans to be fully healthy for her first Unrivaled season. McDonald averaged 9.8 points per game with the Fever this season, helping them get one win away from reaching the WNBA Finals.
Kate Martin, Golden State Valkyries
Basketball fans worldwide should be excited to see Martin and Bueckers join forces. The two were rivals in college as Bueckers played for UConn while Martin played alongside Caitlin Clark at Iowa.
Martin spent her first season with the Las Vegas Aces before being chosen by the Golden State Valkyries in last year's expansion draft.
