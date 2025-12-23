UConn's Azzi Fudd making case to be selected first overall by Dallas Wings
The Dallas Wings are the owners of the first overall pick in the draft for the second year in a row. They won the draft lottery for the 2026 Draft after having the highest odds to do so, and they're now looking for the perfect complement to last year's first pick, Paige Bueckers.
There are a few options that the Wings could explore for it. UCLA's Lauren Betts entered the college season as the favorite, but her numbers have dipped somewhat this year. Spain's Awa Fam has the raw athleticism and potential to be a future star, but she's not a sure thing. And that leaves space for UConn's Azzi Fudd.
Fudd has been dating Bueckers, and the two won a national championship together at UConn last season. But Fudd's recent play has her draft stock pointing up, per CBS Sports' Jack Maloney.
"Fudd would have been a first-round pick last year, but decided to return to UConn for a fifth season to work on her game and prove that she could stay healthy. That's turned out to be a wise decision, as she's now in contention to be the No. 1 overall pick," Maloney started.
"Through 12 games, Fudd is putting 18.5 points, three assists and 2.3 steals per game -- all career-highs -- on absurd 49.4/50.6/100 shooting splits, and has the reigning national champions off to an undefeated start.
"Fudd has always been a high-level outside shooter, but what she's doing this season is historic. Since 1981-82 (the first year the Women's NCAA Tournament was held), there have only been two previous seasons in which a player shot at least 50% on six or more 3-point attempts per game. Fudd is on pace to join the list (as is Oklahoma State's Haleigh Timmer).
"...There may still be some questions about other aspects of Fudd's offensive game, especially when looking at her through the lens of a potential No. 1 pick, but there are no questions about her shooting ability. It is elite and will easily translate to the professional level."
Why Azzi Fudd on the Dallas Wings Makes Sense From a Purely Basketball Perspective
The Dallas Wings were a horrific three-point shooting team last year. They were 10th out of 13 teams in three-pointers attempted with 21.6 per game, then finished 12th in three-point percentage at 30.4%, just barely ahead of the Connecticut Sun in last.
Fudd would almost single-handedly change that, and it helps that she already has the on-court chemistry from playing alongside Paige Bueckers in college.
The Wings' biggest priority this offseason has to be putting spacing around Bueckers, because she needs room to operate, especially in the mid-range. Having elite shooters around her can make this a dangerous offense.
