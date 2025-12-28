Jose Fernandez talks about his conversations with Paige Bueckers on Dallas Wings
The Dallas Wings decided to move on from Chris Koclanes as the head coach in part because of his inability to get the most out of Paige Bueckers. Her role consistently changed throughout the year, and while she still turned in an incredible season, winning Rookie of the Year and making the All-WNBA Second Team, the team was bad.
In Koclanes' place is now Jose Fernandez, who spent 25 years as the head coach of the University of South Florida. He's well aware of how important Paige Bueckers is, talking about what he's done so far on an episode of the "No Offseason" podcast with The Athletic.
"Yeah, a lot of texts and phone calls and really honest conversations about last year, how she felt last year went. I will be going to Miami and Unrivaled, so that'll be really good," Fernandez said. "When the CBA gets done, and that'll kick off free agency, the expansion draft, and all that other stuff, where I'm sure she's going to be involved.
"I think really getting a feel for her on what she likes with the ball in her hands, off the ball. I think as we lead into getting everybody here in Dallas for training camp, her and I will be on the same page on what I see on both ends of the floor."
Jose Fernandez's Offense Should Benefit Everyone
Fernandez ran what he called a "Euro/pro" offense while at USF, which should help his transition to the WNBA, and he developed players like Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, Kitija Laksa, Courtney Williams, and Alisia Jenkins, who all ended up being WNBA players. Williams especially has developed into a star.
Paige Bueckers already is a star, but she needs a better system, better talent around her, and a consistent role. Fernandez should help with a lot of that.
Part of the reason this past season was as bad as it was comes from Koclanes' struggling to make Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale co-exist. Ogunbowale had her worst season as a pro this year, and while she's set to be a free agent, the Wings seem to believe that they can find a way to make the two stars play well together. That will come down to this new system, and while the success he's had has been at the college level, there's a lot of reason to believe that this will benefit everyone.
