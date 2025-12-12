Clippers' Chris Paul gives advice to Wings' Paige Bueckers after winning WNBA ROTY
Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers recently collaborated with LA Clippers guard and NBA legend Chris Paul as an equity partner for Paul's new snack brand, Good Eat'n, where she became the first WNBA player to join as a partner for an NBA player's food business. She also launched a new snack under Paul's brand, which they're calling "Ragerz."
Both players spoke with Meghan L. Hill of For the Win, where they discussed many different things about Bueckers joining the brand, but also with Paul offering his advice to Bueckers for her career. Any time a future Hall of Fame NBA point guard can offer advice, it's worth its weight in gold.
"It's crazy to think about after my rookie year, I won Rookie of the Year, and I'm sure Paige can tell you, it's a huge adjustment going from college to the pros cause everybody's so elite. I think the biggest thing that I tried to focus on between my first and my second year is I definitely wanted to get stronger. I want to get stronger because the point guard position back then was Baron Davis trying to post me up every game, Gilbert Arenas trying to post me up every game. So, I wanted to get stronger. I watched a lot of film, just so the game could slow down for me," Paul said.
"So, my advice would just be to continue to develop and work ethic ― what you already do ― but just keep watching, learn whatever the offense is as much as you can. You just get more confident the more you play."
Paige Bueckers Bueckers Currently Going Through USA Basketball Training Camp
The Dallas Wings phenom is continuing her impressive 2025 year by going through training camp for USA Basketball in preparation for the 2026 World Cup. Her career started by winning the national championship at UConn, was drafted first overall by the Wings soon after, was a starter in the WNBA All-Star Game, and then won Rookie of the Year while being named to the All-WNBA Second Team.
Bueckers is one of 18 players going through the senior team camp, which is her first experience with the senior team. The United States won the gold medal in the 2024 Olympics, edging out a close one against France. But Bueckers is trying to prove she can be a leader on that team in what will be her second professional season.
