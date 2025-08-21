One NBA legend is stunned by Paige Bueckers’ incredible WNBA performance
Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers continues to impress across the WNBA community as she made even more history in Wednesday night's loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.
Bueckers' 44 points set a new career high and had social media marveling over her greatness despite the team's shortcomings in the win-loss category. Bueckers' eye-popping performance earned a shoutout from one of the NBA's all-time greats, too: Magic Johnson.
The former Michigan State and Los Angeles Lakers legend took to social media to react to Bueckers' performance.
Magic Johnson Gives Kudos To Paige Bueckers
"I have to give [Paige] Bueckers some love for hitting 44 points in last night’s game, the most points by a rookie in WNBA history and the most points in a game by any player this season," Johnson posted.
Bueckers appeared to be more humble following the historic performance, however.
Paige Bueckers Shouts Out Her Supporters
"I've always prided myself and the team on winning so that's obviously the main goal. Honestly, I think I'm just most proud of this team, like, the way we fight," Bueckers told reporters. "This team just means so much to me. The way we love each other, like, it could be easy for us to sit here and be nine in whatever we are and be miserable and hate coming to work but just how we show up for each other, we're learning and growing together."
Bueckers says her team is on the fast track to success, even if it takes ample time. She said she appreciates the fans who support Dallas through it all, recognizing the rebuild phase.
"It means a lot specifically because people have gotten to see the struggle and people have gotten to see the injuries... and the ups and downs," Bueckers said. "For people to continue to follow me and still believe in me, it just really means a lot. So I'm extremely grateful for it and I'll never take that for granted."
As for what the record-setting performance means to the Wings and their playoff hopes, they were dashed Wednesday night, also. With a few weeks left to go in the regular season, playing spoiler will be key for the nine-win Wings as they attempt to spring a few upsets together along the way.
Bueckers' Wings have yet another quick turnaround, hosting the Seattle Storm Thursday night with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Storm sit at .500 and are seeking back-to-back wins after beating the Chicago Sky 94-88 in their last outing.
