Paige Bueckers responds after record-breaking performance in Wings vs. Sparks
Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers is waking up with mixed feelings after a 44-point performance in a 81-80 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday night inside Crypto.com Arena.
Bueckers set a WNBA rookie record with 44 points on 17 of 21 shooting, scoring more than half of her team's offensive output in the win. Bueckers spoke postgame about her performance against the Sparks.
"I've always prided myself in the team winning, so that's obviously the main goal," Bueckers said via ESPN insider Michael Voepel.
"I'm most proud of this team and the way we fight. This team just means so much to me. Just the way we invest. We love each other. It could be easy for us to be [9-27] and be miserable and hate coming to work, but we show up for each other. We're learning and growing together. What we're building here, it just makes me so happy."
Bueckers dominant despite loss vs. Sparks
Bueckers had 18 of her 44 points come from free throws and 3-pointers, so she relied on her midrange game to help her offense.
"I truly think basketball has gotten away from it -- it's mostly layups and 3s," Bueckers said via Voepel. "Teams don't know how to guard it. So I think it's an advantage when you can score in the midrange."
Bueckers also earned praise from head coach Chris Koclanes, who explained why he believes she is improving.
"I mean, I'm as much a fan as anybody else," Koclanes said of Bueckers. "She takes what the defense is giving her all over the floor. She just plays at her own pace. You can't speed her up. It's really impressive for a rookie in this league to be able to maintain her own speed and tempo. I think that helps her to be able to read the defense."
Bueckers and the Wings are back at home tomorrow against the Seattle Storm at 6:30 p.m. CT.
