Paige Bueckers, Breeze Lose to Unrivaled's Leading Laces BC
Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers is trying to make a run at the Unrivaled League's MVP award with her start to the season, but she's still seeking a signature win over one of the league's top teams. She had a chance on Monday night against the league-leading Laces BC.
However, Bueckers and Breeze BC fell 76-67 in disappointing fashion. Cam Brink hit a three to start the fourth quarter that brought the difference down to just two points at 65-63. But in a game that was first to 76, Breeze would only score four points the rest of the way. It could've been a game that pushed the Breeze into a tie for first place, but it drops them to 4-3 overall.
Bueckers mostly played well, finishing with 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists, but she shot just 7/16 from the floor and had four fouls. However, she did block two shots and had a steal. That will bring down her assist average after she entered the game with the most assists in the league.
Dominique Malonga helped Bueckers the most, putting up 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 blocks. Cam Brink came off the bench to put up 11 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 blocks, while Kate Martin, who started in place of Rickea Jackson, had 10 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds.
Breeze lost this game in the Kiana Williams minutes, as she was -12 in eight minutes. She had to play this game with Jackson and Aari McDonald out, and she was quickly outmatched.
Laces was led by Brittney Sykes, who had an impressive 29 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists. She did take 26 shots, but 29 points is 29 points. Alyssa Thomas had 17 points, including the game-winner. Naz Hillmon came off the bench to have a productive 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Dallas Wings star Maddy Siegrist did not play in this game due to a right lower extremity injury, so we didn't get to see the Wings on Wings action of Bueckers against Siegrist.
The win keeps Laces as the best team in Unrivaled, sitting with a 6-1 record. Bueckers and Breeze BC will have a few days off before playing Phantom BC in Philadelphia on Saturday evening.
