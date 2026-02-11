USA Basketball Makes FIBA Announcement About Dallas Wings Star Paige Bueckers
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers went through Team USA training camp back in December as part of her offseason between the end of her rookie year in the WNBA and the start of the Unrivaled season, which she is currently in the middle of.
Bueckers clearly made a good impression on the committee, unsurprisingly, as Team USA announced on Wednesday that Bueckers was one of 12 players selected for the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers, which will take place in Puerto Rico from March 11th to the 17th.
Team USA is technically already qualified for the 2026 FIBA World Cup since they won the 2025 AmeriCup, but this will still give a chance for the roster to gel and get used to playing with each other before the World Cup in September of 2026.
Bueckers will be joining a host of other women's basketball stars. Here is the full roster besides Bueckers: Aliyah Boston, Sonia Citron, Caitlin Clark, Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Dearica Hamby, Rhyne Howard, Kiki Iriafen, Kelsey Plum, Angel Reese, and Jackie Young.
Bueckers, Citron, Clark, Iriafen, and Reese will be making their Senior Team debuts.
This will be Bueckers' first official Team USA action since the U19 World Cup in 2019. Seven years later, she's on the senior team, looking to compete for medals for her home country.
A Dallas Wings Connection on Team USA
Joining Bueckers on Team USA will actually be the new head coach of the Dallas Wings, Jose Fernandez. He will be joining the staff as a "scout coach," but he also has Team USA experience, leading the Junior National Team to gold medals twice. Duke assistant coach Tia Jackson, which is where they went through training camp, is also going to be a scout coach.
Leading the team as the head coach will be Duke head coach Kara Lawson. She will be supported by Natalie Nakase (Golden State Valkyries), Nate Tibbetts (Phoenix Mercury), and Stephanie White (Indiana Fever) as assistant coaches.
The qualifiers come very shortly after the Unrivaled season ends, so some of these stars may be competing in the finals right up until they need to leave for San Juan. The first game of the qualifiers will be against Senegal on March 11th.
