Paige Bueckers gets raving review as rookie season winds down
Paige Bueckers is finally beginning to get the respect she deserves from across the WNBA community, even if her team's win-loss record doesn't reflect the same feat.
Bleacher Report's Nekias Duncan broke down several aspects of Bueckers' game, including her scoring ability, her willingness to share the ball off-ball and on-ball defense, and more.
After examining the categories, which saw Bueckers earn an A- in overall scoring, a B+ in her playmaking efforts, and respective C minuses in her on-ball and off-ball defensive efforts, Duncan gave a final grade.
Paige Bueckers Fans Will Be Happy With This Grade
Despite Dallas's forgettable season, Bueckers' individual grades were enough to earn her a cumulative overall of an A-, which Duncan nearly second-guessed about.
"In all seriousness, Bueckers' rookie campaign has been tremendous and record-breaking in her own right," Duncan wrote. "In addition to setting/tying the single-game rookie scoring record, she became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 200 points, 50 rebounds and 50 assists, as well as the fastest to join the 500-point, 100-assist club."
Duncan adds that Bueckers has asserted herself as "the team's best player," even if the on-court results have only showcased a nine-win team with much room to grow and several offseason questions still left to answer.
Bueckers appears to trust herself, her teammates, and the coaching staff, going as far as to channel Steph Curry for inspiration in rough times.
"I remember Steph Curry, before the Warriors became the Warriors, like, he tweeted out, 'Just stick with us... We're gonna figure it out.' That's the message," Bueckers said.
Curry's 2009 message had awfully similar meaning, as the Warriors went onto to build an NBA dynasty of their own in the following years.
"Promise to all the Warrior fans...we will figure this thing out...if it's the last thing we do, we will figure it out." Likely, no one expected him to be the lead man for four championships, leading the NBA's most recent dynasty in Golden State, but he had that belief," the November tweet read.
It's obviously unknown whether the Wings will reach a similar level of success as the Warriors did under Curry's leadership, but what is clear is the WNBA experts are finally beginning to see Bueckers for who she is. She is a proven winner, and she wants to showcase those skills carried over from immense success at UConn to Dallas.
