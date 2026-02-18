Paige Bueckers' Inefficiency Costs Breeze BC in Loss to Lunar Owls
Breeze BC was back in action on Tuesday night following their break for the Unrivaled's 1-on-1 Tournament. It was also their first game since acquiring Courtney Williams in a trade, which gives the team some much-needed playmaking.
That didn't help in this matchup, as the Lunar Owls, who entered the game with a 2-8 record, were able to pick apart Breeze, and Breeze only led for about a minute in this game early in the first quarter. Soon after, the Lunar Owls were up by 10 to end the frame.
And that's around where the lead would stay for most of the game. On a few occasions, Breeze would whittle the lead down to 2 or 3 points, but the Lunar Owls would instantly build it back up to 10.
To start the fourth quarter, Skylar Diggins hit a free throw to push the lead to 12, but Dominique Malonga flushed a dunk to start a late rally for Breeze. Eventually, they cut the lead to three once more before Marina Mabrey hit a layup to end the game, and Breeze would fall, 75-70.
Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers was strangely inefficient in this game, scoring 19 points on 6/16 shooting, but she was able to sink four free throws to help her numbers. Dominique Malonga was the one carrying the torch for Breeze, though, putting up 29 points on an efficient 14/17 shooting. She didn't get many rebounds and didn't have any blocks.
In her debut for Breeze, Courtney Williams put up 15 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds. She likely wouldn't have been starting normally, but the team is playing without Rickea Jackson as she deals with a situation stemming from he ex-boyfriend, James Pearce Jr. of the Atlanta Falcons, who was arrested while trying to ram his car into Jackson's, among other things. It's a wild scenario, and everyone is behind Jackson, hoping that she's okay.
Starting Williams and Bueckers together leaves two smaller players for opposing teams to go after, and the Lunar Owls ended up shooting 50% from the floor. That also takes Bueckers away from playmaking responsibilities, which is something she's excelled in this season. She was tied for first in the league for assists, but having Williams on board may change that.
Breeze is still currently tied for 4th in the standings with three games remaining, and they hold a massive point differential advantage over Rose BC, with whom they are tied. Their next game against Vinyl BC will be on Saturday evening.
